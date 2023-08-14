General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan makes new personnel appointment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. A new appointment has been made in the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

In this regard, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev has signed a corresponding order.

According to the order, Senior Prosecutor of the Department for Cases not related to criminal prosecution of the Prosecutor's Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Khalid Mirzoyev was relieved of his post and appointed Prosecutor of the Criminalistics Department of the Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the Prosecutor General's Office.