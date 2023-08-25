Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency delineates condition of explosion victim in Jabrayil

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 25 August 2023 14:11 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency has spread information about the explosion in Jabrayil, the agency told Trend.

An explosion of OG-9 ammunition occurred near the village of Huseynalylar in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district on August 25, 2023.

"As a result of the explosion, an employee of a local company, minesweeper Gasimov Habib (born in 1999), who participated in the mine clearance process, was injured. The victim had stab wounds on the left hand and small powder burns on both shins. The victim's condition is assessed as stable. There is no danger to his life," said the agency.

