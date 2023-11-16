International conference on transport, logistics kicks off in Azerbaijan's Zangilan

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, November 16. The international conference themed "International Transport and Logistics Corridor: Development Impulses from Zangilan" has started in Azerbaijan's Zangilan, Trend reports.

The conference is being held in collaboration with the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangazur economic region, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, the State Customs Committee, and the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the conference is to facilitate discussions among the government, private, and academic sectors on the development and expansion of trans-regional transport corridors, as well as to establish cooperation between stakeholders.

The conference included panel discussions on a variety of themes with officials from domestic and foreign government entities, international organizations, financial institutions, think tanks, academicians, and heads of international transportation businesses.

Over 200 foreign guests from 15 nations, eight international organizations, and financial institutions are among those attending the event.

The conference will continue its work in Baku on November 17.

