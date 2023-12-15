Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani commando units conduct tactical-special exercises (VIDEO)

Society Materials 15 December 2023 10:32 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Commando units conducted tactical-special exercises in accordance with the training plan for 2023, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

According to the scenario, the units were put on alert and assigned to neutralize the imaginary enemy group attempting to commit sabotage.

After evaluating the imaginary enemy facility by visual observation of the area and aerial reconnaissance, its military equipment was ambushed and group members were captured.

During the tactical-special exercises held in wood area, all tasks were precisely accomplished.

