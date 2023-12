Azerbaijan to use artificial intelligence in....................(update, headline changed)

First version published at 12:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Baku Main Customs Department of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan will use artificial intelligence (AI) in vehicle inspection starting next year, Trend reports via the committee.

This issue was discussed with journalists during a media tour organized by the State Customs Committee.

It was noted that the committee will use AI from January 1.

To note, Azerbaijan's artificial intelligence industry was estimated at $136 billion in 2022, and it is predicted to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 37.3 percent between 2023 and 2030.

