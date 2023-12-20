Azerbaijani defense minister salutes military serving in liberated territories (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin district Masim Mammadov, and other officials of the Defense Ministry have met with military personnel serving in the liberated territories, the ministry said, Trend reports.

"The Defense Minister underlined the importance of military personnel performing their assigned duties correctly in order to improve individual training and further increase their knowledge and skills," the ministry noted. "The servicemen were reminded that they must be prepared to carry out all of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's orders at any time."

"Mammadov spoke about the work done in all parts of the country, including liberated lands, to improve material and technical assistance, as well as social and living conditions for military troops, owing to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan's attention and concern," the ministry mentioned.

Furthermore, according to the ministry, Mammadov expressed confidence that the aforementioned work will be maintained in the future.

Then, a number of notable personnel were given unique gifts, and Hasanov inspected the presented military equipment and the preparedness of its crews, according to the ministry.

The minister was briefed on the conditions created in the military unit, which includes a weapon room, dormitory, canteen, kitchen, food and clothing warehouses, bath and sanitary facility, laundry and boiler complex, and generators that provide continuous power to the area.

Hasanov directed relevant high-ranking officials to improve servicemen's social and living standards while maintaining a high level of military readiness.

"In the end, luncheon was arranged with military personnel," the ministry concluded.

