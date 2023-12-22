NARGIS Publishing House Opens the New Exhibition "Through History. Museum of Architecture and History"

On December 19th, the traditional exhibition "Through History: Museum of Architecture and History" opened at Port Baku Mall.

Every year, NARGIS Publishing House hosts significant events spanning various aspects of public life. This year's gingerbread installation commemorates the Republic of Azerbaijan's successful efforts in restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty – a triumph of justice paving the way for lasting peace in the region.

The project aims to highlight the significance of this event for our country and create a magical atmosphere for children and adults on New Year's Eve. Ulviyya Mahmud was the visionary behind and leader of this project.

The gingerbread installation takes the form of a map of Azerbaijan, showcasing the most memorable recent cultural, social, and sporting events in the country. Notable occasions like diverse regional festivals, the Fuzuli Airport inauguration, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 2015 European Games, and other culturally significant landmarks are featured. Crafted from edible gingerbread, marzipan, chocolate, and other confectionery, the exhibit allows visitors to immerse themselves in a festive ambiance and get a charge of good mood.

The NARGIS team expresses gratitude for the support provided by “AZERBAIJAN AIRLINES” (AZAL), Baku City Circuit Operations Company, Ministry of Emergency Situations of AR, Coca-Cola Azerbaijan, Sea Breeze, Shusha Hotel, Port of Baku, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Oxbridge Academy, ALOE Pharm & Beauty Pharmacy Chain, Medsol LTD. Their contributions were vital in making this large-scale project possible.

We want to give special recognition to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their invaluable contribution to the accurate creation of the city layout and guidance throughout the entire process.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Port Baku Mall for generously providing the exhibition venue. Our sincere thanks also go to Le Plaisir confectionery for their invaluable contribution to the installation and to Majid Isabalayev for his technical support.

The official opening of the exhibition is scheduled for December 23rd.

The “Through History. Museum of Architecture and History” exhibition will run until 18 January 2024. Entrance is free of charge.