Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency employee injured in mine incident in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. A mine incident occurred in Agdam district, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).

On December 26, 2023, an anti-personnel mine exploded while Agency employee Zaur Makhmudov (born in 1982), was performing his service duties.

The incident occurred on the territory of Sarijali village of Aghdam district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation.

Mahmudov was evacuated from the incident site and taken to the district hospital.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

