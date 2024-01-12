Azerbaijan approves Code of Conduct for procurement practitioners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved the "Code of Conduct for Procurement Practitioners," Trend reports.

In connection with the approval of the new code, the decision on approval of the "Code of Conduct for Officials Involved in Government Procurement" was canceled.

The Code of Conduct defines the issues of elimination of conflicts of interest in procurement, declaration of the presence of officials involved in procurement of interests in specific procurement, legal responsibility of officials involved in procurement, professional training, norms and rules of their verification, personal responsibility, compliance with the law, etc.

