Azerbaijan's State Security Service staff put flowers on Khojaly genocide memorial (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26.

On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, one of the bloodiest tragedies in the history of mankind, the Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, and employees of the Service visited the monument to the victims of the Khojaly genocide Mother's Cry established in Khatai district of Baku.

To note, today marks the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly massacre. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

