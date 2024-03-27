Azerbaijan's Public Association of Veterans of Special Services presents its website (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. A presentation of the Alyans.org.az website, established by Azerbaijan's Public Association of Veterans of Special Services 'Alliance' has taken place, Trend reports.

The association's chairman Fakhri Abbasov noted at the presentation ceremony that the launch of such an information resource on the eve of the professional holiday of special service personnel is of great significance.

"The main goal and objective of the Alyans.org.az website are to popularize and promote association activities, the history of Azerbaijan's security agencies, and the role of the service in ensuring the state's security. The Alliance began its activities in 2002 and was registered by the Ministry of Justice in May 2004. This year marks our 20th anniversary. Support from the State Security Service is crucial for the active work of the Alliance, and we'll continue our activities successfully.

Our country pays great attention to veterans of security agencies. Tomorrow we celebrate our professional holiday, our 105th anniversary. I sincerely congratulate each of you, the leadership of the State Security Service, personally Ali Naghiyev, and the entire team of the Service, on the occasion of our professional holiday," Abbasov said.

The Alliance's Honorary Chairman Shamil Suleymanov pointed out in his speech that the purpose of creating the association is to draw attention to veterans.

"Currently, the number of association members is about 700. Significant work is being done for veterans; anniversaries are celebrated, and veterans and the State Security Service highly welcome our activities," he explained.

Deputy Chairman of the Alliance Ali Orujov also spoke about the association's activities.

He emphasized that in 1967, the national leader Heydar Aliyev was the first Azerbaijani citizen appointed to the position of Chairman of the Committee for State Security of Azerbaijan.

"After that, the situation completely changed. Previous leaders of the Committee for State Security were representatives of other nationalities, and there was a different attitude towards Azerbaijanis; they were not appointed to positions. However, the great leader Heydar Aliyev changed the situation, and a new stage began in the history of the security agencies: the promotion of national cadres," Orujov reminded.

In his speech, Alliance member Elshad Hasanov noted that great attention is paid to veterans of security agencies.

He added that the Alliance promotes the policy pursued by the Azerbaijani state.

"From now on, the activities of the association will be reflected on the alyans.org.az website," Hasanov said.

Another Alliance member, Hamlet Ismayilov, who spoke next, talked about the activities of security agencies.

He noted that security agencies, by showing vigilance, successfully ensure the security of Azerbaijan and will continue to do so in the future.

The Us section of the alyans.org.az website contains information about the chairpersons of the Alliance Public Association.

The National Heroes section reflects information about Azerbaijan's National Heroes who worked in special services.

The Our Activities section contains information about events organized by the public association.

Another section that will be of great interest to readers is the Anti-terrorism and Security Issues scientific-information bulletin, published by the editorial board of the public association.

The Legislation section is familiar with the law of Azerbaijan on non-governmental organizations (public associations and foundations).

The News section contains news based on information from Trend News Agency about important events in the socio-political life of the country, as well as official press releases from the State Security Service.

