Norwegian travelers meet with residents of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, May 2. A total of 30 delegates of Norway's club of international travelers (Vagaclub) have met with residents of Fuzuli city as a part of the visit to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, Trend reports.

The guests were introduced to the Fuzuli International Airport for the first time, and they were informed about it.

It was noted that the airport, referred to as the 'air gates of Karabakh', was built to the highest modern standards and has the capability to accommodate aircraft of any type, with a runway of 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide.

It was added that the airport terminal, equipped with modern infrastructure, can handle at least 200 passengers per hour.

Moreover, it was mentioned that the city's master plan aims to increase the administrative territory to 1,943 hectares and the population to 50,000 people by 2040.

It was also emphasized that to ensure comfortable and modern living conditions in the city, medium- and low-rise residential buildings, private houses with backyard plots, educational, healthcare, cultural zones, industrial enterprises, recreational areas, and areas for other purposes will be constructed.

In addition, the guests were informed that three residential complexes are being built that will meet all modern urban planning requirements.

Subsequently, the travelers conversed with residents who returned to Fuzuli after many years and visited the residential complex built in the city.

To note, the trip of a delegation of foreign travelers to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation has started.

As part of the trip, travelers will visit cities such as Fuzuli, Shusha, and Aghdam.

A delegation of 30 members of the national club of international travelers in Norway, Vagaclub, is headed by Jorn Augestad.

The delegation will visit Karabakh and East Zangezur for three days, moving along the Fuzuli-Shusha-Aghdam-Lachin-Jabrayil route.

Representatives of the largest international travel networks in the world—ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, as well as the Travelers Club of Türkiye and the club Piki Reels (UK), and the Swedish Club 100—have visited Karabakh and East Zangezur nine times in the last four years.

The visit of the world-famous Norwegian Vagaclub is considered the 10th visit of this kind.

In total, during these 10 trips, more than 360 international travelers from 46 countries had the opportunity to eyewitness the situation in the liberated territories. Through them, millions of people around the world received detailed information about the real situation in Karabakh.

