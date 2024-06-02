Azerbaijan's civil aviation celebrates its 86th anniversary (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. On June 2, Azerbaijani aviators proudly celebrate their professional holiday and the 86th anniversary of the country's civil aviation, Trend reports.



June 2 is celebrated as the professional holiday of civil aviation workers in our country by the Order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated May 18, 2006.



As part of the celebration of the 86th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s civil aviation, the management and team of Azerbaijan Airlines visited the Alley of Honour to pay tribute to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev by laying a wreath and flowers at his grave. They also placed flowers at the grave of the academician Zarifa Aliyeva, the distinguished ophthalmologist-scientist.



Azerbaijan’s civil aviation has made significant progress thanks to the leadership of the National leader Heydar Aliyev and the ongoing support of the country's President, Ilham Aliyev.



The professional holiday celebrated on June 2 symbolizes the recognition of the important contributions aviators make to the country's development, the promotion of economic growth, and the strengthening of international relations.