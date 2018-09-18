Another vessel repaired at Azerbaijan’s Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard (PHOTO)

18 September 2018 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

Trend:

The Nercha towing supply vessel belonging to the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC was renovated at the Bibiheybat Ship Repair Yard, the company said on Sept. 18.

The main and auxiliary engines, pumps and piping systems of the vessel were repaired. Moreover, the living quarters for the crew and the dining rooms were renovated.

The damaged sections of the underwater and surface parts were replaced. Moreover, the underwater and surface parts of the vessel were cleaned and painted.

After the mechanical and electrical equipment of the vessel was repaired, marine tests were carried out. The tests were successful.

The Nercha vessel, as well as other supply vessels, will be involved in the implementation of oil and gas projects.

The vessel with a length of 67.23 meters and a width of 13.89 meters is equipped with two 12V22 engines, manufactured by Wartsila firm.

