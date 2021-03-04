Belarus excludes Azerbaijan from list of countries with heavy COVID-19 situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.4

The Ministry of Health of Belarus, in accordance with the adopted criteria, has published the List of countries in which cases of COVID-19 infection are registered, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Four countries, where situation with COVID-19 has improved, have been excluded from this list since March 4, 2021

Thus, Azerbaijan, Iceland, Kyrgyzstan and Morocco have been excluded from the list.

Besides, Finland, Cuba and Malaysia were added to the List by the ministry.

Around 145 countries are now on this list of the Belarusian Ministry of Health.

Currently, the national air carrier of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), does not carry out direct flights to Belarus.

