Azerbaijani winemaking routes included in World Wine Regions Atlas

Following the publication by Trend News Agency in August 2021 of the news with the headline “Azerbaijan working on wine tourism development”, Martin von Wyss, Designer and Publisher of the World Wine Regions Atlas at vW Maps Pty, contacted Trend and received detailed information.

Consequently, the wine-making routes of Azerbaijan had been included in the international platform of the main wine-making regions of the world - worldwineregions.com, Head of the sector of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Sharifa Hasanova told Trend.

According to Hasanova, negotiations are underway to place additional information on this platform.

“Following the publication of the news, representatives of the platform contacted us, expressing a desire to post information about wine-making in Azerbaijan on their resource. They have sent us several requests, with respect to which, we are currently collecting information. This is a contribution to the popularization of Azerbaijani winemaking in the world,” said the

She stressed that the wordwineregions.com platform is mainly aimed at winemakers who want to know more about the technical aspects of wine production.

“On this platform, one can get information about the different wine regions of the world,” Hasanova added.