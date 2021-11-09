Azerbaijan discloses subsidies for AZAL, Baku Metro from state budget for 2022

Economy 9 November 2021 17:46 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses subsidies for AZAL, Baku Metro from state budget for 2022
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)
Norway banking sector robust but pandemic, rates pose risks
Norway banking sector robust but pandemic, rates pose risks
Gas price in Europe down 4.5% as pumping via Yamal-Europe resumed
Gas price in Europe down 4.5% as pumping via Yamal-Europe resumed
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Armenians living in Karabakh are citizens of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani Ambassador to France (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 17:58
Armenians leaving their homeland after military defeat in Second Karabakh War - Eurasianet Armenia 17:52
Azerbaijan discloses subsidies for AZAL, Baku Metro from state budget for 2022 Economy 17:46
Uzbekistan shares data on imports of meat in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 17:44
Azerbaijani Navy officers take part in NATO assessment exercises (PHOTO) Politics 17:37
Armenia wants to cast shadow on activities of Russian peacekeepers - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 17:29
Azerbaijan unveils list of non-subsidized cities, districts for 2022 Economy 17:27
Iran sees increase in liquidity Business 17:07
Iran releases list of trading partners Business 17:05
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 9 Uzbekistan 16:58
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:57
Azerbaijan confirms 1,855 more COVID-19 cases, 2,199 recoveries Society 16:48
Number of people infected with COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 6 million Society 16:36
Price indexes of financial and trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 15:44
Azerbaijani defense minister leaves for Moscow Politics 15:23
Significance of trilateral statement of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia can hardly be overstated – Russian official Politics 15:21
Iran may be left out of transit routes such as ‘Silk Road’ –Iranian official Transport 15:17
Azerbaijani serviceman dies in accident in Turkey - MoD Politics 15:01
Uzbekistan to launch production of South Korean electric vehicles Uzbekistan 14:58
Uzbek Aviation agency temporarily bans flights of Russian iFly Airlines Uzbekistan 14:54
Uzbekistan to sell state assets to private companies in 2022 Uzbekistan 14:54
Elbit Systems UK JV wins $88m pilot training system deal Israel 14:51
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 14:50
ExxonMobil announces FID for mega China petchem project US 14:46
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising Finance 14:32
India at COP26 says its solar energy capacity increased 17 times in 7 years Other News 14:24
India gets on board action agenda on sustainable agriculture at COP26 Other News 14:23
European Union stands with Azerbaijan, Armenian and the region - Special rep Politics 14:20
Uzbekistan shares data on imports of gasoline for 9M2021 Uzbekistan 14:13
Norway banking sector robust but pandemic, rates pose risks Europe 14:08
Iran shares data of rice imports Business 14:08
Russia consistently implementing measures of unblocking all transport links in South Caucasus - MFA Politics 14:07
Our goal is to ensure contribution of Russia-Turkey Joint Monitoring Center to sustainable stability in region – Turkish MoD Politics 14:04
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi refinery opens tender to purchase equipment, materials Tenders 14:02
Oil demand to exceed 100 mln bpd in 2022 - Saudi Aramco Oil&Gas 13:58
Azerbaijani FM leaves for France on working visit Politics 13:48
Number of passenger planes received at Iran’s Kermanshah International Airport up Transport 13:48
Weekly review of trading at Turkmenistan's commodity exchange Turkmenistan 13:48
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 9 Oil&Gas 13:45
Azerbaijan discloses forecast for VAT revenues to state budget in 2022 Economy 13:45
Turkish parliament to discuss extension of Turkish military stay in Azerbaijan Politics 13:44
Activities in Astara port soar Transport 13:33
Niagara Falls illuminated with colors of Azerbaijan’s National Flag (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:33
Azerbaijani army organized based on Turkish Armed Forces model – MoD Politics 13:32
Georgia reports 6 021 coronavirus cases, 3 792 recoveries, 75 deaths Georgia 13:30
Russia detects 39,160 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 13:24
Gas price in Europe down 4.5% as pumping via Yamal-Europe resumed Europe 13:17
Kazakhstan reports increase in gross international reserves Finance 13:10
SOCAR’s petrochemical complex increases capacity utilization Oil&Gas 13:01
Uzbekistan considering buying gas abroad in case of abnormal cold snap - ministry Uzbekistan 12:47
Turkish FM congratulates Azerbaijan on National Flag Day Politics 12:35
Uzbekistan shares data on import of potatoes in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 12:34
Uzbekneftegaz completes drilling work at Khadzhikazgan field Uzbekistan 12:34
SOCAR’s Petkim sees significant growth in net profit Oil&Gas 12:30
Saudi Q3 GDP growth at 6.8%, highest since 2012 Arab World 12:15
Snam increases natural gas injection into Italian National Transportation Network Oil&Gas 12:11
Illegal visit of Armenian Defense Minister to Azerbaijani territories is military-political provocation - MoD Politics 11:48
Azerbaijan reveals forecast of average inflation rate Economy 11:46
Iran shares data on exports of fishery products Business 11:45
Uzbekistan obtains industrial gas inflow from well at Kuyi Surgil field Uzbekistan 11:42
Italy has better energy security than other European peers thanks to TAP – Snam CEO Oil&Gas 11:36
Iran to launch new renewable energy power plants Oil&Gas 11:33
Snam reveals income from TAP Oil&Gas 11:23
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:17
How oil transport contributes to well-to-tank emissions? Oil&Gas 11:12
Iranian currency rates for November 9 Finance 11:12
Kazakhstan reports increase in prices for new housing Business 11:11
Turkey ready to mobilize all its capabilities to solve any problem of Azerbaijan – Turkish MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 11:02
Annual complex audit conducted at SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal port facility Oil&Gas 10:59
Kazakh freight transportation operator opens tender for repair of lifting equipment Tenders 10:56
Iran invests in industrial cities in West Azerbaijan Province Business 10:47
US remains committed to promoting secure, peaceful future for South Caucasus region – embassy Politics 10:34
TAP updates on gas supply volumes Oil&Gas 10:32
Azerbaijan presents "Shusha, you are free!" documentary film (VIDEO) Society 10:24
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:21
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 10:21
Georgia shows positive air traffic restoration dynamics Georgia 10:20
Volume of SOCAR's aviation fuel supplies to Ukraine disclosed Oil&Gas 10:07
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on National Flag Day (PHOTO) Politics 09:56
Oil slips after gains on rosier outlook for global economy, fuel demand Oil&Gas 09:46
Iran faces rising inflation rate Finance 09:46
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender to buy welding equipment Tenders 09:42
Georgia-China Economic, Trade, Cultural Forum held Georgia 09:40
Georgia’s electricity exports double Georgia 09:40
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was able to do what many other world leaders failed to do - Bulgarian ex-president Politics 08:54
909 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:21
Iran to spare to efforts to advance national interests - FM deputy Politics 07:41
Denmark revisits its 'corona pass' as third wave of epidemic looms Europe 07:03
U.S. Fed vice chair signals possibility of rate hikes by end of 2022 World 06:16
France hits one-month high for patients hospitalised for COVID-19 Europe 05:11
UK records another 32,322 new coronavirus cases Europe 04:29
Biden could announce action on oil this week: US Energy Secretary US 03:48
UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list World 03:04
UN food agency: 45 million people on the edge of famine Other News 02:21
Croatian minister of economy tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 01:37
President Ilham Aliyev makes post on National Flag Day (PHOTO) Politics 00:52
Chronicles of Victory: November 9, 2020 Politics 00:15
Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh war - main military-political event of 2020, says Russian analyst Politics 00:01
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks Politics 8 November 23:24
All news