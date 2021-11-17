Coverage of self-employment program greatly expands in Azerbaijan

Economy 17 November 2021 15:55 (UTC+04:00)
Coverage of self-employment program greatly expands in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The coverage of the self-employment program expanded by 13.6 times in Azerbaijan in 2021 compared to 2017 when the implementation of the self-employment program was launched, the Azerbaijani State Employment Agency said on Nov. 17 in response to Trend news agency’s request.

Some 16,000 people are planned to be attracted to the program by the end of this year.

Thus, 13,061 people were involved in the program over the past period of the current year, more than 7,000 of whom were provided with assets to create their own business.

The production facilities have been created in 14 types of economic activity, namely, flour production, tailoring workshop, beekeeping farms, auto repair centers, beauty salons, photo studios, etc. within the program.

When recruiting for the self-employment program, preference is given to the individuals receiving targeted state social assistance, disabled people, those who have been registered as unemployed for more than one year, people who have less than two years until retirement age, unemployed people released from prison.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan SME Dev’t Agency, Russian Export Center JSC sign memorandum of understanding (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan SME Dev’t Agency, Russian Export Center JSC sign memorandum of understanding (UPDATE)
Azerbaijan talks joint work with Russia on concept of projects of smart cities, villages
Azerbaijan talks joint work with Russia on concept of projects of smart cities, villages
Azerbaijan overfulfills obligations under OPEC+ deal
Azerbaijan overfulfills obligations under OPEC+ deal
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Coverage of self-employment program greatly expands in Azerbaijan Economy 15:55
Azerbaijan allocates funds to Executive Power of Baku following presidential decree Politics 15:28
Azerbaijan restoring railway network destroyed by Armenia - FM Politics 15:27
Proposal made to raise wages of Azerbaijani servicemen in combat zones Society 15:27
Iran, Algeria close cooperation in GECF, OPEC to continue - minister Oil&Gas 15:25
IMF forecasts economic growth in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 15:14
Amazon to stop accepting Visa's UK-issued credit cards over high fees US 15:12
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Society 15:08
Iran uses over 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, continues to contain spread Society 15:02
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange on the rise again Finance 14:53
Azerbaijan takes part in meeting of Secretaries of the Security Councils of CIS countries Politics 14:43
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss issues of increasing agricultural products supply Economy 14:42
Azerbaijan talks joint work with Russia on concept of projects of smart cities, villages Business 14:18
Russia detects 36,626 COVID-19 cases over 24 hours Russia 14:16
Official talks about possible trilateral meeting of Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders Politics 14:16
Azerbaijan projects expenditures of State Social Protection Fund in 2022 Economy 14:15
Azerbaijan overfulfills obligations under OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 14:12
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Zevarda field Uzbekistan 14:12
Passenger flow in Georgia's airports slowly getting back on track Georgia 14:03
FDA promises quick review of Pfizer booster for all adults US 13:53
Azerbaijani parliament adopts budget of Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2022 Economy 13:49
Azerbaijani parliament approves budget of State Social Protection Fund for 2022 Economy 13:49
Cultivating more, selling less: Iran worried over its small share in world saffron market Business 13:44
Transport sector to see lower emissions by 2030 as oil’s share in demand decreases Oil&Gas 13:36
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 17 Uzbekistan 13:36
Uzbek president plans to visit Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:35
FMs of Azerbaijan, Germany hold political consultations Politics 13:34
Azerbaijan's Alat FEZ eyes receiving first investors, businessmen in mid-2022 Transport 13:32
Council of Europe concerned over incidents on border between Armenia, Azerbaijan Politics 13:30
Energy efficiency investments set to rise boosted by economic recovery Oil&Gas 13:27
Iran eyes increase in oil exports Oil&Gas 13:22
Proposal made to reduce retirement age in Azerbaijan Society 13:20
Iran Khodro preparing to showcase new electric vehicle Business 13:19
Georgia’s income from international visitors double Georgia 13:18
UAE launch additional flights to Georgia Georgia 13:18
Global energy demand to return to pre-pandemic level as of 2021 Oil&Gas 13:10
Gas consumption in Iran expected to increase Oil&Gas 13:08
Azerbaijan, Russia plan to launch test train Transport 12:58
Azerbaijan SME Dev’t Agency, Russian Export Center JSC sign memorandum of understanding Economy 12:57
Energy efficiency trends to return to their ten-year average Oil&Gas 12:53
EU should increase focus on promoting LNG to reduce maritime transport emissions Oil&Gas 12:34
Number of COVID-19 fatalities in Europe increases by 5% over week — WHO Europe 12:31
BHOS student: ‘I worked hard to enter Baku Higher Oil School’ Society 12:17
Azerbaijan to continue to give adequate response to any military provocations against territorial integrity – MFA Politics 12:15
Azerbaijan, Russia to develop platform for expanding business co-op (PHOTO) Business 12:14
Azerbaijan reveals number of wounded veterans of Second Karabakh War assigned disability, social benefits Society 12:01
Kazakhstan, Russia to co-op in fertilizer plant construction Kazakhstan 11:57
Turkish MUSIAD highly appreciates recent IBF business forum in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 11:57
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Economy 11:52
Azerbaijan launches criminal investigation on recent provocation committed by Armenia Society 11:45
Russia's ROSEXIMBANK ready to provide financing to Azerbaijan for ICT, transport projects ICT 11:45
The event dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi held in Pakistan (PHOTO) Society 11:41
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Russia reaching $3B - ambassador Business 11:40
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 17 Oil&Gas 11:36
Iran launches industrial zones in West Azerbaijan and Kermanshah provinces Business 11:36
Azerbaijan, Russian Export Center consider signing contracts for implementation joint projects Economy 11:35
Azerbaijani ministry announces near completion of "smart village" project in liberated Zangilan Economy 11:34
Situation on border with Armenia stabilized - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 11:30
Azerbaijani parliament, Germany foreign ministry discuss issues of mutual interest Politics 11:30
Azerbaijan discloses number of servicemen killed in recent border fighting with Armenia Politics 11:29
Armenia failed to reciprocate peace agenda put forward by Azerbaijan - UN Permanent Representative Politics 11:20
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 17 Georgia 11:06
Georgia reveals main importers of its hazelnuts Georgia 11:06
Russian investment in US government securities down to $3.9 bln in September Russia 10:45
US calls for constructive engagement to resolve issue of border demarcation between Azerbaijan, Armenia Politics 10:01
Azerbaijan’s Ganja begins trial of two more Armenian terrorists Society 10:00
Iranian currency rates for November 17 Finance 09:59
Philippines approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Other News 09:47
Production of oil products up in Azerbaijan for 10M2021 Economy 09:45
Kazakhstan to hold third e-auction for granting subsoil use right Oil&Gas 09:31
EBRD stands ready to help Azerbaijan boost investment in green economy (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
Chevron shuts Australian Gorgon LNG Train 1 after minor gas leak World 06:59
1,058 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 06:12
Serbia mulls buying 3 bln cubic meters of Russian gas annually for 10 years - Vucic Europe 05:38
France clears Dunkirk migrant camp amid UK tensions Europe 04:46
Six dead, 33 injured in twin bomb blasts in Ugandan capital Other News 04:01
US reportedly plans diplomatic boycott of China’s Winter Olympics US 03:08
Spotify, Snapchat and Google Cloud report outages World 02:26
Pfizer files for U.S. authorization of COVID-19 pill World 01:31
1 killed, 1 injured after Malaysia's military jet crash Other News 00:46
Azerbaijan marks National Revival Day Society 00:01
Russia, Azerbaijan progressively developing co-op in agriculture – Russian ministry Economy 00:01
Rescuers search for victims of Canada landslides, railways disrupted Other News 16 November 23:28
Progress on Green Climate Fund-supported RES project in Kazakhstan unveiled Oil&Gas 16 November 22:45
Pakistan committed to maintain excellent ties with Iran: FM Qureshi Politics 16 November 22:14
Georgian Finance Minister to present refined 2022 state budget Georgia 16 November 21:32
Kyrgyzstan to start COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers and pregnant women Kyrgyzstan 16 November 21:24
Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers discuss provocations staged by Armenia Politics 16 November 20:40
Azerbaijan discloses production volume in water supply, treatment and waste processing Economy 16 November 20:37
Azerbaijani, Russian defense ministers hold phone talks Politics 16 November 20:33
Azerbaijan reveals volume of its oil pumped via BTC Economy 16 November 20:33
Azerbaijan’s cargo transportation up in 10M2021 Transport 16 November 20:24
Azerbaijani analysts discuss Armenian PM's frequent change of defense ministers Politics 16 November 20:00
Turkish Harsan Tanker Trailer eyes to establish co-op with Azerbaijan in energy sector Economy 16 November 19:47
EBRD renews forecast of Azerbaijan's total budget deficit for 2021 Finance 16 November 19:44
Georgia expect loans in national currency to reduce Georgia 16 November 19:15
Turkmen Foreign Ministry holds briefing dedicated to int'l events with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 16 November 19:14
President of European Council holds phone talks with President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16 November 18:57
Central Bank of Azerbaijan reveals amount of foreign currency sold via auction Finance 16 November 18:53
Southern Gas Corridor - important element of Europe’s energy security, says Azerbaijani minister Oil&Gas 16 November 18:51
All news