Turkey announces Yerevan-Istanbul flight prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

Direct flights between Turkey and Armenia are allowed from Feb. 2, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Flights will be carried out from Turkey by “Pegasus” airlines, and from Armenia – by “FlyOne Armenia” three times a week.

Ticket prices for Pegasus flights from Yerevan airport to Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airport will start from 69.99 euros, and in the opposite direction from 59.99 euros.

Ticket prices for "FlyOne Armenia" flights will start from 39 euros. Pegasus will operate flights from Istanbul to Yerevan on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, in the opposite direction - on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. FlyOne Armenia flights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Some time ago, prices for tickets in the Baku-Istanbul and Yerevan-Istanbul directions led to extensive discussions in social networks. For comparison, ticket prices in the Baku-Istanbul route start from 29 euros, which is 10 euros cheaper than the Yerevan-Istanbul flight.