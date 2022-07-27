Karabakh’s renewable energy potential attractive for Czech companies - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Experienced companies from the Czech Republic might be interested in hydropower projects’ development in Karabakh, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Milan Sedláček told Trend.

"I am still quite new to Azerbaijan but my colleagues from our Embassy who visited Kalbajar and Lachin informed me about the major hydro energy potential of these mountain regions, which is also of interest for Czech companies," he said.

According to the ambassador, in line with the existing decarbonization plans, the EU will undergo a major transition from natural gas to hydrogen in the upcoming years and welcomes the efforts of its partners to do likewise.

"Producing and exporting green hydrogen requires proper infrastructure, and we know our Azerbaijani partners seriously study this option," Sedláček noted.

At the moment, the companies from the Czech Republic are looking for concrete options regarding participation in the restoration works in Karabakh, he added.

"Timely publication of relevant and complete information would be useful to companies interested in government tenders. The recent publication of a 4-year Action Plan for the establishment of a Green Energy Zone is a welcome development," Sedláček said.

