...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 20 August 2022 14:20 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 71.468 manat (2.34 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,016.1281 manat, down by 18.0642 manat (0.6 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

August 8

3,011.771

August 15

3,050.718

August 9

3,036.608

August 16

3,029.2045

August 10

3,042.4815

August 17

3,023.79

August 11

3,035.367

August 18

2,997.678

August 12

3,044.734

August 19

2,979.25

Average weekly

3,034.1923

Average weekly

3,016.1281

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has reduced by 2.1993 manat (6.27 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 34.0209 manat, growing by 0.6116 manat (1.77 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

August 8

33.8117

August 15

35.0623

August 9

35.1744

August 16

34.4148

August 10

34.7344

August 17

34.3258

August 11

34.7841

August 18

33.4386

August 12

34.6579

August 19

32.8632

Average weekly

34.6325

Average weekly

34.0209

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has edged down by 74.409 manat (4.58 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,585.301 manat, which was 14.1508 manat (0.88 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

August 8

1,572.321,5

August 1,5

1,625.0895

August 9

1,602.097

August 16

1,589.007

August 10

1,583.074

August 17

1,594.906

August 11

1,609.39

August 18

1,566.822

August 12

1,630.3765

August 19

1,550.6805

Average weekly

1,599.4518

Average weekly

1,585.301

The price of an ounce of palladium has lowered by 113.2795 manat (three percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,679.7741 manat, down by 68.7956 manat (1.84 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

August 8

3,610.9105

August 15

3,775.785

August 9

3,732.1885

August 16

3,653.5635

August 10

3,752.2485

August 17

3,673.037

August 11

3,793.4225

August 18

3,633.9795

August 12

3,854.0785

August 19

3,662.5055

Average weekly

3,748.5697

Average weekly

3,679.7741
