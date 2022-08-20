Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 71.468 manat (2.34 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,016.1281 manat, down by 18.0642 manat (0.6 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
August 8
|
3,011.771
|
August 15
|
3,050.718
|
August 9
|
3,036.608
|
August 16
|
3,029.2045
|
August 10
|
3,042.4815
|
August 17
|
3,023.79
|
August 11
|
3,035.367
|
August 18
|
2,997.678
|
August 12
|
3,044.734
|
August 19
|
2,979.25
|
Average weekly
|
3,034.1923
|
Average weekly
|
3,016.1281
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has reduced by 2.1993 manat (6.27 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 34.0209 manat, growing by 0.6116 manat (1.77 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
August 8
|
33.8117
|
August 15
|
35.0623
|
August 9
|
35.1744
|
August 16
|
34.4148
|
August 10
|
34.7344
|
August 17
|
34.3258
|
August 11
|
34.7841
|
August 18
|
33.4386
|
August 12
|
34.6579
|
August 19
|
32.8632
|
Average weekly
|
34.6325
|
Average weekly
|
34.0209
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has edged down by 74.409 manat (4.58 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,585.301 manat, which was 14.1508 manat (0.88 percent) less than the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
August 8
|
1,572.321,5
|
August 1,5
|
1,625.0895
|
August 9
|
1,602.097
|
August 16
|
1,589.007
|
August 10
|
1,583.074
|
August 17
|
1,594.906
|
August 11
|
1,609.39
|
August 18
|
1,566.822
|
August 12
|
1,630.3765
|
August 19
|
1,550.6805
|
Average weekly
|
1,599.4518
|
Average weekly
|
1,585.301
The price of an ounce of palladium has lowered by 113.2795 manat (three percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,679.7741 manat, down by 68.7956 manat (1.84 percent) compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
August 8
|
3,610.9105
|
August 15
|
3,775.785
|
August 9
|
3,732.1885
|
August 16
|
3,653.5635
|
August 10
|
3,752.2485
|
August 17
|
3,673.037
|
August 11
|
3,793.4225
|
August 18
|
3,633.9795
|
August 12
|
3,854.0785
|
August 19
|
3,662.5055
|
Average weekly
|
3,748.5697
|
Average weekly
|
3,679.7741