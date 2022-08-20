Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 71.468 manat (2.34 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,016.1281 manat, down by 18.0642 manat (0.6 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold August 8 3,011.771 August 15 3,050.718 August 9 3,036.608 August 16 3,029.2045 August 10 3,042.4815 August 17 3,023.79 August 11 3,035.367 August 18 2,997.678 August 12 3,044.734 August 19 2,979.25 Average weekly 3,034.1923 Average weekly 3,016.1281

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has reduced by 2.1993 manat (6.27 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 34.0209 manat, growing by 0.6116 manat (1.77 percent) compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver August 8 33.8117 August 15 35.0623 August 9 35.1744 August 16 34.4148 August 10 34.7344 August 17 34.3258 August 11 34.7841 August 18 33.4386 August 12 34.6579 August 19 32.8632 Average weekly 34.6325 Average weekly 34.0209

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has edged down by 74.409 manat (4.58 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,585.301 manat, which was 14.1508 manat (0.88 percent) less than the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum August 8 1,572.321,5 August 1,5 1,625.0895 August 9 1,602.097 August 16 1,589.007 August 10 1,583.074 August 17 1,594.906 August 11 1,609.39 August 18 1,566.822 August 12 1,630.3765 August 19 1,550.6805 Average weekly 1,599.4518 Average weekly 1,585.301

The price of an ounce of palladium has lowered by 113.2795 manat (three percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,679.7741 manat, down by 68.7956 manat (1.84 percent) compared to the preceding week.