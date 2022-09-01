AZAL starts selling tickets without luggage for Baku-Istanbul flight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) has started to sell tickets without luggage for the Baku-Istanbul flight, Trend reports via AZAL's Facebook page.

"As part of the pilot project, when booking a ticket online on AZAL's website en route Baku-Istanbul and Istanbul-Baku you can choose a more profitable 'Economy Lite' fare. It includes only hand luggage (weighing up to 10 kg and dimensions up to 55x40x23 cm) and is perfect for those who go on a short-term business trip," AZAL said.

And if the luggage is still needed, you can always buy it online in the 'Manage Booking' section, by contacting AZAL's 24-hour call center or directly at the check-in desk at the airport.