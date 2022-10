BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Azerbaijan's GDP increased from January through September 2022, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter on October 19, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, this indicator amounted to 98.07 billion manat ($57.69 billion), up by 5.6 percent on annual basis.

GDP in the country’s non-oil and gas sector rose by 10.1 percent - up to 50.28 billion manat ($29.58 billion), he added.