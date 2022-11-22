Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss issues of mutual investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The business circles of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discussed issues of strengthening ties and increasing the volume of mutual investments at a meeting between the Head of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev and the Director of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan Umbriel Temiraliev, Trend reports on November 22 via AZPROMO.

Abdullayev informed about the activities and goals of AZPROMO, the favorable business and investment climate in Azerbaijan, and ongoing projects, and also noted the opportunities for developing cooperation between the two agencies.