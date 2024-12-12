The Leadership Development program for Yelo Bank employees concludes successfully! (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank participated in the Leadership Development Program of ADA University for the second consecutive year, with 25 managers joining this year’s program.



The program’s seven engaging modules focused on key skills essential in today’s work environment: quick decision-making, effective communication, ethical leadership, change management, and team leadership.



Conducted in an interactive format, the program provided participants with opportunities to apply their newly acquired knowledge through presentations, brainstorming sessions, case studies, practical exercises, group work, and simulations.



By taking part in this program, Yelo Bank has prioritized not only the professional growth of its managers but also the collective success of its team. Through such initiatives, the Bank seeks to unlock the full potential of its employees and achieve outstanding results together.



