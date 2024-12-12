Azerbaijan deals with outstanding open issues with Armenia in working order - presidential aide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The two countries have certain open controversial issues, which are also being considered in a working order, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the peace issue between Armenia and Azerbaijan is already a routine process.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan has fully ensured its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Armenia's armed occupation forces have also been withdrawn from the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Such issues are a process that is already taking place on a working, routine level.

These issues are also discussed between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries. In the media plane, these issues should also be considered as part of the routine process.

There is no more war factor between the two countries, and Armenian troops have been withdrawn from our territories. There are certain open disputable issues between the two countries, which are also considered in the working order,” Hajiyev said.