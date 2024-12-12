Azerbaijani prosecutor general's office organizes event dedicated to memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The event dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder of independent and modern Azerbaijan, was held at the Prosecutor General's Office, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was noted that first, the leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office laid flowers at the bust of the national leader.

At the opening of the event, a minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, and the national anthem was performed.

Addressing the event, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev emphasized that the architect and creator of modern and independent Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev left an indelible trace in the history and destiny of the Azerbaijani people and state. Due to his efforts the independence of our country was secured, and the people got great prospects for the future.

During his activity, Heydar Aliyev worked for the future and well-being of his people, his homeland - Azerbaijan, to which he was deeply attached. Even though he held high positions in the times of the Soviet Union, one of the most important moments of his political activity was the struggle for the preservation of the national interests, history, and traditions of the Azerbaijani people. Heydar Aliyev, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Azerbaijan, started a new era in the history of the development of our country in 1969. It was under his leadership that positive changes took place in the socioeconomic development of Azerbaijan, and large infrastructure projects were realized in all regions, including Nakhchivan.

In particular, it was noted that due to Heydar Aliyev's determination and hard work, Azerbaijan, which was experiencing a socioeconomic crisis during the Soviet Union, was one of the advanced republics of the Union in 1970-1980s. In general, from 1969 through 1982, hundreds of plants, factories, and production areas were established in our country on Heydar Aliyev's initiative and thanks to his efforts, more than 250 industrial enterprises of Union scale were launched.

Moreover, it was emphasized that in those years, due to the implementation of a number of measures, which as a result of the National leader's activity gave a powerful impetus to the development of national self-consciousness, culture, and language of the people, the foundation of national awakening was laid, as well as the spirit of national struggle aimed at ensuring the future independence of Azerbaijan.

Noting in his speech the necessity of the existence of wise and genius leaders in all epochs of history, the Prosecutor General quoted the statements of the heads of states occupying leading positions in world politics about the great leader.

Further in the speech, it was noted that Heydar Aliyev was not only a genius politician, but also a far-sighted and wise head of state. Though steps taken by him were not accepted by some ill-wishers and there were attempts to distort their true essence, but time revealed all truths. It became clear that every step taken, and every decision made at that time served the interests of the Azerbaijani people.

Thus, even though the Bishkek Protocol was signed in May 1994 to achieve a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijani territories, was not unequivocally welcomed at that time. However, history has proven that to achieve a positive result in resolving certain issues, it is necessary to take far-sighted and decisive steps and assume responsibility.

We have witnessed this determination and foresight in the face of a National leader. Azerbaijan is already a powerful state holding events of world importance, occupying leading positions in regional and world politics, liberating its lands from occupation at the expense of its forces.

Head of the Department for Legal Support and Human Rights of the General Prosecutor's Office Aynur Osmanova also delivered a speech on “Heydar Aliyev: Historical Mission in the Development of Legislation” at the event.

The documentary film “Heydar Aliyev's Role in Great Successes of Independent Azerbaijan” dedicated to the memory of the national leader was screened at the end.