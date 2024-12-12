Azerbaijan hopes to establish cordial relations with Syria - presidential assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan hopes to establish cordial relations with Syria, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the Azerbaijani side also hopes for the establishment of peace and tranquility in Syria after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

"This is because under the previous regime, Syria opposed Azerbaijan in international organizations on the issue of territorial integrity. We hope that our relations will develop on the basis of friendship.

Azerbaijan addresses these matters in consultation with our brotherly Türkiye. The issue of humanitarian aid to Syria was also discussed during a phone conversation between President Ilham Aliyev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan," he pointed out.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel