Turkish ambassador shares publication on National Leader Heydar Aliyev's remembrance day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci shared a publication in connection with the remembrance day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The ambassador shared the publication on his social network X.

“We express our respect and honor on the 21st anniversary of the death of the National leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, who proclaimed the slogan 'One Nation, Two States',” the ambassador noted.

To note, today marks the 21st anniversary of the death of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people.