France's weapon supplies to Armenia raise serious concerns - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The arming of Armenia must be carried out within responsible parameters, and lethal and offensive weapon supplies to Armenia, in particular by France, raise serious concern, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that Armenia is implementing a program of armament and militarization, and one of the main forces behind it is France, a member of the European Union (EU) and NATO.

"We regret that the French Republic is participating in such an armament program, contrary to its international obligations, as a member of NATO and the EU.

In connection with Armenia's armament program, Azerbaijan particularly emphasizes that Armenia has been an occupying and aggressive state. The experience of the post-World War II international relations system concerning occupying and aggressive states also shows that there should be certain limitations in this regard. This is because the process of codifying international relations began after World War II.

"After this process, there are very few countries in the world that have engaged in occupation and aggression. Armenia is also a country that has committed such a crime. From this perspective, Armenia's armament should be carried out within responsible parameters. The lethal and offensive weapon supplies to Armenia, particularly by France, cause serious concern. These armament programs are being carried out not only by France but also by other countries," emphasized Hajiyev.

