Kazakhstan appoints new ambassador to Japan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 12. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed a new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan, Trend reports.

By decree of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev has been appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan, and he has been relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hellenic Republic.

Earlier, President Tokayev relieved the previous Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan, Sabr Yessimbekov, from his post.

To note, Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev graduated from the Kazakh National University named after al-Farabi (1989) and the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University named after M. Lomonosov (1992), as well as the Institute of Japanese Language in Kita-Urawa, Japan (1994). He began his diplomatic career in 1992 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, where he worked in various positions in the Department of Asia and Africa. From 1997 through 2003, he held the positions of Second and First Secretary, and later Advisor at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Japan. From 2004 through 2008, he served as the Director of the Asia and Africa Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

In 2008, he was appointed as the first Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore. From 2008 through 2016, he served as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Australia and New Zealand concurrently. From 2016 through 2021, he held the position of Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan.

Before being appointed as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Japan in 2021, he worked as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece.

He holds the diplomatic rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. He is fluent in English and Japanese.