Azerbaijani officials pay tribute to memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at Alley of Honors (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. State and government officials of Azerbaijan, including the Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, and others, have paid tribute to the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honors on the day of his remembrance, Trend reports.

Besides, the country's military personnel, law enforcement officers, and representatives of the diplomatic corps visited the grave of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor, laid flowers at his monument, and expressed deep respect for the memory of the great leader, the founder and creator of modern independent Azerbaijan.

The memory of the leader's spouse, the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was also honored, and flowers were laid at her grave.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel