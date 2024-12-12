Trade turnover volume between Uzbekistan and Lithuania surges in 10M2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 12. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with Lithuania amounted to $532.8 million from January through October of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Agency shows that this is 3.1 percent more compared to the same period last year ($516.6 million from January through October 2023).

Lithuania became one of the 15 largest trade partners of Uzbekistan during the mentioned period.

Uzbekistan's exports to Lithuania totaled $158.1 million, up 38.5 percent year-on-year ($114.1 million from January through October 2023).

In the meantime, Uzbekistan's imports from Lithuania reached $374.7 million from January through October 2024. This figure decreased by 7.4 percent compared to the same period last year ($402.5 million from January through October 2023).

To note, the volume of Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $54.3 billion in the period from January through October 2024. This indicator increased by 6.7 percent year-on-year ($50.9 billion from January through October 2023).