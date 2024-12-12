KazTransOil reveals volume of transported oil to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 12. KazTransOil, the premier national operator of Kazakhstan's primary oil pipeline, successfully facilitated the transportation of 225,000 tons of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan from January through November 2024.

According to the data obtained by Trend from KazTransOil, this figure has increased by 74,4 percent compared to the same period last year (129,000 tons in January-November 2023).

In December 2024, the anticipated throughput of oil transit along this strategic corridor has escalated to an impressive 4,000 tons.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan reduced oil production volume to 602,000 tons from January through October of this year. This figure decreased by 7.7 percent compared to the same period last year (648,400 tons).

At the same time, oil production in the country increased to 59,800 tons in October 2024, compared to 57,100 tons in September 2024.