Memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in Embassy of Azerbaijan to China (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The commemoration ceremony on the occasion of the memorial day of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, prominent statesman Heydar Aliyev was held in the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the People's Republic of China on December 12, 2024, Trend reports via the embassy.

At the beginning of the event, a wreath of flowers was laid in front of Heydar Aliyev's bust in the Embassy and a minute’s silence was observed in memory of the great leader. Later, attendees visited the photo exhibition reflecting the life and public service of the National Leader.

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the People's Republic of China Bunyad Huseynov delivered a speech about the life path of the prominent statesman, the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who dedicated his life to the founding and developing of the powerful state of Azerbaijan and his invaluable services in strengthening the state and statehood. He noted that Heydar Aliyev went down in history as a wise leader, a great strategist, and a globally minded political leader.

The ambassador informed that Heydar Aliyev led the Azerbaijani people and the state through the difficult and harsh periods of history and built a reliable foundation for the bright future.

Thanks to the pragmatic and far-sighted policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, a worthy successor of the political course of Heydar Aliyev, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty have been restored, and our country has become a rapidly developing, strong, and influential state in the region.

Ambassador Huseynov also informed about the National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s special attention to the development of Azerbaijan-China relations and the special importance of his official visit to China in 1994 in the relations between the two countries.

At the end, the documentary film "Iz (The Trace)," dedicated to the life path and public services of the Great Leader, produced by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was presented to the audience.

The event was attended by our compatriots living and studying in China, as well as the cabin crew operating the Baku-Beijing-Baku flight of Azerbaijan Airlines, who were present in Beijing on that day.