Russia, Kazakhstan forge closer ties through parliamentary cooperation (PHOTO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 12. Russia and Kazakhstan are strengthening their parliamentary ties by signing a Cooperation Plan for 2025-2027, Trend reports.

Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko met with Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev. The delegation of the upper house of the Russian Parliament is on an official visit to Astana.

Valentina Matviyenko emphasized that the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan on November 27 was significant, productive, and successful.

She added that lawmakers will focus on achieving concrete results, aiming to do everything possible to create the most favorable conditions for the implementation of projects agreed upon by the leaders of the two countries.

In turn, Maulen Ashimbayev noted that he considers the visit of the Federation Council delegation as a significant step towards further strengthening strategic partnership and alliance. According to him, the meeting in Astana will help maintain the high dynamics of interparliamentary cooperation.

As a result of the meeting, the heads of the upper houses of the parliaments signed a plan for interparliamentary cooperation between the Federation Council and the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2025-2027. An agreement on cooperation between the apparatuses of the Federation Council and the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan was also signed. The document, signed by the heads of the apparatuses, Gennady Golov and Maxim Spotkay, aims to facilitate the exchange of experience and information, conduct internships, and address issues related to improving the support for legislative activities.

To note, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko is on a working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, and a meeting between Matviyenko and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected.