End of long standoff in Syria: new hopes for peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Years of repression and economic stagnation in Syria fueled public dissatisfaction with the regime. International pressure on the regime, coupled with internal economic collapse, led to the regime's inevitable downfall.

Syria, now free of the Assad regime, has entered a new phase where the opposition has taken control of large territories within the country. This transition is marked by the control of key power centers and establishing a new political structure. Recent developments, including the opposition's taking control of major cities and strategic areas, are pivotal steps that will shape the country's future.

In light of these developments, forming a national unity government in Syria is crucial. Such a government could play a decisive role in rebuilding the country by uniting all societal groups. It will also serve as a foundation for restoring internal stability and gaining the Syrian people's support.

The clash of interests among numerous regional actors poses a serious threat to Syria's territorial integrity. Therefore, international community assistance and intergovernmental dialogue are vital. Without preserving Syria's territorial integrity, the region risks facing even greater humanitarian and political disasters.

The role of Türkiye is particularly noteworthy in this context. Türkiye not only manages the flow of refugees from Syria but also acts as a key player in restoring stability in the country. In the upcoming period, Türkiye is expected to continue providing economic and diplomatic support to help Syria recover and advance the peace process.

During the recent phone conversation between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the situation following the fall of the Assad regime in Syria was also discussed.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed optimism that a period of stability in Syria could begin with Türkiye's close support and reaffirmed Azerbaijan's readiness to assist, alongside fraternal Türkiye, in addressing humanitarian challenges faced by the Syrian people. President Erdogan noted that Azerbaijan and Türkiye will cooperate on humanitarian aid and support for the Syrian people, as well as in all other areas.

Later, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the developments in Syria. The statement noted that Azerbaijan is monitoring the processes taking place in Syria and holds consultations with brotherly Türkiye.

It can be inferred that Azerbaijan also intends to contribute to improving the humanitarian situation in Syria and supporting its population, coordinating these efforts with Türkiye.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated Azerbaijan’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, expressing hope for resolving issues in accordance with the will of the Syrian people and through political dialogue within the country.

Stabilizing the situation in Syria, particularly with the support and participation of Türkiye and regional countries, restoring peace, and improving the humanitarian situation must be in the region's best interest and represent the only viable solution.

Azer Garayev, political analyst

