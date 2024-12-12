Azerbaijan seeks bidders to build first industrial battery-based energy storage system - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan is currently conducting the selection of a company for the construction of the first industrial battery energy storage system, Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov told reporters, Trend reports.

“Azerenerji OJSC is carrying out relevant works to integrate renewable energy sources with a capacity of about 2,000 megawatts into the energy system of Azerbaijan. At the moment, 8 projects in the field of renewable energy with a total capacity of about 2 gigawatts are being implemented in the country. Azerenerji system operator conducts innovations and modernization to integrate these capacities into the energy system of Azerbaijan,” Soltanov noted.

The Deputy Minister added that within the framework of the integration of renewable capacities, discussions with the World Bank on the creation of new substations and lines in the energy system are currently ongoing.