Western Azerbaijan Community presents concept of return at UNESCO's global forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The concept of return developed in seven languages by the Western Azerbaijan Community has been presented to high-ranking officials at the Fourth UNESCO Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination, Trend reports via the Western Azerbaijan Community.

According to the information, on December 9-11 at the Fourth UNESCO Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination in the Spanish city of Barcelona, our country was represented by the Chairperson of the Women's Council of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Malahat Ibrahimgizi.

Malahat Ibrahimgizi addressed the session “Women's leadership: for the sake of sustainable and gender-based societies” on the theme “Empowerment of refugee women for the sake of sustainable and tolerant societies”.

The deputy informed about the state policy in Azerbaijan on the protection of women's rights, the existing legal framework, women's participation in socio-economic projects, and the development of women's entrepreneurship.

Ibrahimgizi also informed the participants of the session about the indifference of international organizations to the problems of 300,000 of our compatriots deported from Armenia from their historical homeland from 1987 through 1991, as well as refugee women.

Stressing the importance of the peaceful, dignified return of the Western Azerbaijanis, the deputy noted the great need to inform the refugee women about the right to reintegration, support, and cooperation of international organizations, such as UNESCO, in the implementation of the “Concept of Return” of the Western Azerbaijan Community.

In the framework of the Fourth UNESCO Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination, MP Malahat Ibrahimgizi held several bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials of UNESCO and presented them the Concept of Return of the Western Azerbaijan Community, prepared in seven languages.