KazMunayGas appoints new chairman of board for its subsidiary

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 12. The subsidiary of KazMunayGas, KMG PetroChem, has nominated a new chairman of the board, Trend reports.

Igor Ilyin has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of KMG PetroChem. Dastan Abdulgafarov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas, introduced the new leader to the company's staff.

Before the appointment, Ilyin served as Chairman of the Board at LLP "Karabatan Utility Solutions." Over the years, he has held leadership positions at JSC "CAEК," JSC "Samruk-Energo," and LLP "Scientific Research Center of the Kazakh Institute of Oil and Gas." In 2012, Igor Ilyin completed an internship and later started his career at Worley Parsons, a global leader in engineering services, design, and the implementation of innovative approaches in the industry. He graduated from the Kazakh-British Technical University with a degree in "Automation and Control."

To note, KMG PetroChem, as a subsidiary of "KazMunayGas," is implementing a polyethylene production project in the Atyrau region of Kazakhstan. Additionally, a contract for the sale and purchase of dry gas between "Tengizchevroil" (TCO) and KMG PetroChem was previously signed.