Azerbaijani people line up to honor memory of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Today marks the 21st anniversary of the passing of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and creator of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, a globally renowned political figure, and the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Trend reports.

Alongside government officials, citizens and public representatives are visiting the great leader's tomb at the Alley of Honor to pay their respects and pray for the peace of his soul.

Since the break of dawn, a steady stream of people has been making their way to the Alley of Honor.