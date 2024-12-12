Azerbaijani PM pays tribute to memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Moscow (PHOTO)

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who is on a working visit to Russia, has paid tribute to the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The prime minister laid flowers at the bust of Heydar Aliyev.

To note, today marks the 21st anniversary of the National Leader's death.

