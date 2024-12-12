Western Azerbaijan Community slams US officials' attempts to rudely interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns the attempts of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other officials of the country to rudely interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, which have already become tendentious, the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Trend reports.

“We would like to regretfully emphasize that over the years we have not seen any condemnation by the US of Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands, its policy of ethnic cleansing, and deportation of Western Azerbaijanis. US officials sided not with Azerbaijan, whose lands were occupied, not with hundreds of thousands of IDPs and families of thousands of missing persons, but with the occupier, Armenia, a group of disgraced marginalized elements with no authority in Azerbaijani society. After the Second Karabakh War, we once again witnessed the differentiated approach of the US towards all this, especially towards the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries. We witnessed that the US did not react to the letter addressed to the same Antony Blinken from the Western Azerbaijan Community, which chose the path of peaceful return to its ancestral lands but at the same time welcomed, issued visas, and provided opportunities to speak in various American institutions to separatists involved in the implementation of the policy of ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijani people, who threaten the sovereignty of Azerbaijan to this day, being already in Armenia.

We have not heard the US positioning itself as a country respecting religious freedom, preparing “authoritative” reports, and including countries in various far-fetched lists, expressing concern about the state of “Armenian heritage” in Karabakh, condemning the destruction and distortion of the rich cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people on the territory of Armenia. Through all this, the U.S. has lost its remaining credibility in Azerbaijani society.

Instead of using the “human rights” theme, fake news media, and “independent” NGOs as a weapon against Azerbaijan, the US should accede to the most important international human rights conventions, put an end to the use of excessive force by police, as reflected in numerous reports by various international organizations, as well as practices such as racial profiling and structured racism by law enforcement agencies, address the problem of gun violence, investigate the facts of torture, and put an end to the use of excessive force by law enforcement agencies,'' the statement reads.