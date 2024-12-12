Azerbaijan reveals GDP growth rate for 11M2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Azerbaijan's GDP grew by 4.1 percent from January through November 2024 to over 113.2 billion manat ($66.5 billion) compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's State Statistics Committee shows that the added value in the oil and gas sector grew by 0.4 percent, while the non-oil and gas sector saw a 6.4 percent increase.

"The industrial sector accounted for 37.1 percent of GDP production, trade and vehicle repair - 10 percent; transportation and warehousing - 7.1 percent; construction - 6.2 percent; agriculture - 6.1 percent; forestry and fishing; the tourism sector - 2.5 percent; the information and communication sector - 1.8 percent; and other sectors - 19.2 percent, while net taxes on products and imports made up 10 percent of GDP.

In the reporting month, GDP per capita in Azerbaijan amounted to 11,104 manat ($6,531),” the State Statistics Committee said in a statement.