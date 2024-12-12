Armenian Constitutional Court's ruling exacerbates situation - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The ruling of the Armenian Constitutional Court further complicates the situation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

The minister stated that the Azerbaijani public is cognizant of the substantial challenge posed by territorial claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in the Armenian constitution.

"In this regard, we expect decisive steps from Armenia. The arguments we have heard from Armenia recently cannot satisfy us. I would also like to note that the Armenian Constitutional Court recently made another decision.

The decision called the Armenian constitution's preamble immutable, emphasizing its inviolability. We believe that this makes the situation even more complex.

This is because the preamble of the Constitution of Armenia contains a reference to the Act of Independence of Armenia. This act directly violates the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan," emphasized the minister.

