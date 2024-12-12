Azerbaijan's Khankendi hosts event on remembrance day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 12.Khankendi city has hosted a ceremony dedicated to the remembrance day of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The commemoration ceremony organized by the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdam, and Khojaly districts honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev with a minute of silence.

The event speaker, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdam, and Khojaly districts Elchin Yusubov called the raising of the Azerbaijani flag and the news of the liberation of Khankendi the greatest gift, both for the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev and for the people.

"Today, along with Khankendi, Khojaly, and Aghdam, Eastern Zangazur is also free. By liberating the lands that had been occupied for many years, President Ilham Aliyev fulfilled the greatest dream of Heydar Aliyev," Yusubov said.

Other representatives of the intelligentsia highlighted the special role of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in the history of Azerbaijan’s statehood, as the architect of independent Azerbaijan, the founder of modern state governance, and the ideology of Azerbaijanism.

The event also screened footage featuring Heydar Aliyev's speech reflecting his views on Karabakh and the work carried out during that time in Khankendi.

The event also brought together employees of the Karabakh University, the principal of Secondary School No. 4 named after Nizami Ganjavi in Khankendi, heads of administrations and organizations, as well as residents of Khankendi and Khojaly.

