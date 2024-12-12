Steeling two-way relations turns vital between Kyrgyzstan and Croatia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 12. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Jeenbek Kulubaev, Foreign and European Affairs Minister of Croatia, Gordan Grlić Radman, have held talks on enhancing bilateral relations, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussions took place during an official visit of Grlić Radman to Kyrgyzstan. The sides reviewed the current state of their bilateral relationship and explored future prospects for cooperation.

Ministers emphasized their shared commitment to boosting political and trade-economic ties through agreements on economic and investment cooperation and the organization of business forums. The two countries also aimed to intensify collaboration in migration, tourism, and energy sectors, particularly renewable energy sources.

The ministers expressed their readiness to continue active cooperation within the UN and other international platforms, including supporting each other's candidacies for various roles in international organizations.

In addition to bilateral matters, the ministers discussed key global and regional issues, stressing the importance of joint efforts to strengthen both global and regional security.

At the end of the meeting, the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Croatia signed a protocol on cooperation and consultations between their respective ministries.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel