Azerbaijani central bank revokes license of local investment company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has revoked the license of Plato Capital and Co. OJSC Investment Company, Trend reports via the CBA statement.

The revocation occurred pursuant to Article 70.1.6 of the Securities Market Law of Azerbaijan due to the company's noncompliance with the CBA's directives to amend operational violations.

It is important to note that, per Article 70.3 of the Securities Market Law, an investment firm with a revoked license is dissolved in accordance with the Civil Code of Azerbaijan.

