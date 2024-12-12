EIB approves €65B borrowing for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced its borrowing plans for 2025, estimating a new issuance of 60 billion euros, Trend reports.

According to the bank, the EIB Board of Directors approved a borrowing authorization of up to 65 billion euros during its December 2024 meeting, providing flexibility for potential adjustments.

For 2025, the EIB expects bond redemptions to reach 62.8 billion euros.

Meanwhile, in 2024, the bank raised 63.4 billion euros in new funds, while redemptions amounted to 61.7 billion euros.