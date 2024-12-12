Azerbaijani security service staff visits National Leader Heydar Aliyev's tomb (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service Ali Naghiyev and the service staff have visited the grave of the founder and savior of modern Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honors on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of his death, a source in the service told Trend.

The visitors expressed deep respect for the memory of the great personality, laid a wreath, and placed flowers at his grave.

Besides, the memory of the outstanding ophthalmologist scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was also honored, and flowers were laid at her grave.

